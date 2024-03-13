WWE will take over the city of Cleveland for this year’s SummerSlam.

SummerSlam is slated for August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, with several events leading up to and after the main event, including Friday Night SmackDown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 2. This year’s event follows 2023’s record-setting SummerSlam, which took place at Detroit’s Ford Field. At the time, the event set a new gate record for any non-WrestleMania with $8.5 million until the 2024 Royal Rumble eclipsed that mark. Additionally, it was dubbed the most-watched SummerSlam in WWE history.

“We’re excited to bring WWE’s SummerSlam to Cleveland Browns Stadium this August and provide the WWE Universe with all our city has to offer,” Haslam Sports Group Chief Operating Officer David Jenkins said. “Hosting this premium live event at our stadium will create tremendous economic impact for the region and further showcases Northeast Ohio and Cleveland Browns Stadium as a terrific option to host major events.”

Cleveland, which WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said “has a rich history that spans decades,” is also home to some WWE Superstars, including Logan Paul, The Miz and Johnny Gargano. David Gilbert, President and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, said the commission is thrilled to host WWE in August, “as it further strengthens Cleveland’s growing reputation as a premier city to host major events in the U.S.”

“This year’s SummerSlam is expected to be the largest WWE event ever hosted in Ohio and will bring significant economic impact to our community as it highlights Cleveland’s vibrant downtown, authentic experiences and exciting attractions,” Gilbert said.

SummerSlam passes will head on sale in the coming months, but fans can register for an upcoming presale here. On Location will also have priority passes available — which includes premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, deluxe accommodations, and more — before they’re available to the general public. Fans can place a deposit to secure access here.

Once tickets head on sale, fans can find tickets via secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can receive a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.