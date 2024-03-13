Nothing But Thieves will return to North America this fall for another round of tour dates.

Previously, the alt-indie group crossed North America before heading overseas for a run across Europe. Now, the second leg of the trek will hit 21 dates, kicking-off at Orlando’s House of Blues on October 4. From there, they’ll appear in Boston, Toronto, St. Louis, Denver, and Seattle, making stops at venues like The Anthem in Washington, D.C., The Met Philadelphia, Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, and The Masonic in San Francisco before wrapping-up at The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas.

Sports Team will provide support on all dates.

Presale tickets are available starting March 12, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. local time via Nothing But Thieves’ official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Nothing But Thieves, known for tracks like “Impossible” and “Is Everybody Going Crazy” from 2020’s Moral Panic, just release the record Dead Club City last year. In January, they returned with the single “Oh No :: He Said What?”

Find the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Nothing But Thieves 2024 North American Tour

Fri Oct 04 | Orlando, FL | House of Blues

Sat Oct 05 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

Sun Oct 06 | Nashville, TN | Marathon Music Works

Tue Oct 08 | Washington, DC | The Anthem

Thu Oct 10 | Boston, MA | House of Blues

Fri Oct 11 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia

Sat Oct 12 | New York, NY | The Rooftop at Pier 17

Mon Oct 14 | Montreal, QC | MTELUS

Tue Oct 15 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY

Thu Oct 17 | Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Fri Oct 18 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Oct 19 | St. Louis, MO | The Pageant

Mon Oct 21 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Oct 22 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center

Thu Oct 24 | Vancouver, BC | The Commodore Ballroom

Sat Oct 26 | Seattle, WA | The Paramount Theatre

Sun Oct 27 | Portland, OR | Roseland Theater

Tue Oct 29 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

Wed Oct 30 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

Sat Nov 02 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Sun Nov 03 | Dallas, TX | The Factory in Deep Ellum