Nothing But Thieves will return to North America this fall for another round of tour dates.
Previously, the alt-indie group crossed North America before heading overseas for a run across Europe. Now, the second leg of the trek will hit 21 dates, kicking-off at Orlando’s House of Blues on October 4. From there, they’ll appear in Boston, Toronto, St. Louis, Denver, and Seattle, making stops at venues like The Anthem in Washington, D.C., The Met Philadelphia, Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, and The Masonic in San Francisco before wrapping-up at The Factory in Deep Ellum in Dallas.
Sports Team will provide support on all dates.
Presale tickets are available starting March 12, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. local time via Nothing But Thieves’ official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
Nothing But Thieves, known for tracks like “Impossible” and “Is Everybody Going Crazy” from 2020’s Moral Panic, just release the record Dead Club City last year. In January, they returned with the single “Oh No :: He Said What?”
Find the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Nothing But Thieves 2024 North American Tour
Fri Oct 04 | Orlando, FL | House of Blues
Sat Oct 05 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy
Sun Oct 06 | Nashville, TN | Marathon Music Works
Tue Oct 08 | Washington, DC | The Anthem
Thu Oct 10 | Boston, MA | House of Blues
Fri Oct 11 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia
Sat Oct 12 | New York, NY | The Rooftop at Pier 17
Mon Oct 14 | Montreal, QC | MTELUS
Tue Oct 15 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY
Thu Oct 17 | Indianapolis, IN | Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Fri Oct 18 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sat Oct 19 | St. Louis, MO | The Pageant
Mon Oct 21 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Oct 22 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Union Event Center
Thu Oct 24 | Vancouver, BC | The Commodore Ballroom
Sat Oct 26 | Seattle, WA | The Paramount Theatre
Sun Oct 27 | Portland, OR | Roseland Theater
Tue Oct 29 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic
Wed Oct 30 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium
Sat Nov 02 | Austin, TX | ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Sun Nov 03 | Dallas, TX | The Factory in Deep Ellum
Leave a Reply