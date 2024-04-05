The 2024 Rocklahoma Festival is getting ready for its biggest lineup to date. Set against the backdrop of Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma, this year’s event offers three days of performances from some of the biggest names in rock music from August 30 to September 1.

Leading the charge on Friday night is Avenged Sevenfold, alongside Evanescence and Halestorm. Saturday night belongs to Disturbed with A Day to Remember and Skillet. Closing out the festival on Sunday is Slipknot, with Lamb of God and Mastodon.

Joining the headliners are Anthrax, Clutch, Nothing More, Kerry King, Coal Chamber, Badflower, Pop Evil and many more.

“Rocklahoma is a call to arms, a celebration of not only music but also of our differences and what makes us all the same,” Lzzy Hale of Halestorm said in a statement announcing the lineup. “We are so grateful to be returning to the stage and cannot wait to see our old friends and welcome the new ones into our Rock’ n Roll family!”

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m. ET. Festival-goers can head to Rocklahoma’s official website for more information and additional details. To secure your spot to Rocklahoma, fans can visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete Rocklahoma lineup can be found below: