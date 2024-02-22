New England’s Levitate Music & Arts Festival is returning to Massachusetts this Fourth of July weekend for its 11th edition of the event with a stacked lineup.

Levitate will take place from July 5 through 7 at the Marshfield Fairgrounds.

After learning that the 90s surf-punk icons behind Sublime would reunite, Levitate organizers worked to arrange for the group to take the stage as headliners. The reunion will include original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson — fronted by Jakob Nowell, the son of the late founding member Bradley Nowell.

“This is great because I haven’t had the opportunity to play with Bud Gaugh in over a decade; and to have Brad’s son playing our music is the closest thing possible to playing with my old buddy Brad, ” Wilson said in a statement.

Alongside Sublime, Boston’s alternative-indie female-fronted band Lake Street Dive will take the stage, as well as the “Silver Lining” indie-rockers of Mt. Joy. Other notable acts set to perform include the reggae-rockers of Dirty Heads, Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana, and the country/blues singer, guitarist and songwriter Charley Crockett.

Oliver Anthony, the folk singer who went viral for his smash-hit “Rich Men North of Richmond,” will also take the stage, marking his debut New England performance. Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Neal Francis, The Elovaters, Cory Wong, Iration, Orebolo, Ziggy Alberts, and G. Love & The Special Sauce will round-out the bill.

Levitate also boasts a blend of artisan vendors, dozens of food trucks, and a wide array of art installations.

“We love that Levitate can celebrate this community through the uplifting power of creativity,” Levitate owner Dan Hassett said in a statement. “It’s incredible to see what has grown from local roots and we’re excited to see this year’s event come to life with unique curation based off of our fan’s recommendations, very special headliners we’re grateful to work with, and we’re particularly proud that the festival can serve as a platform for emerging area artists.”

Tickets are currently available via Levitate’s official website, and 1% of each ticket sold will be contributed to the Levitate Foundation, a non-profit whose mission is to cultivate vibrant communities by creating and conserving access to music, art and the outdoors. Festivalgoers can also shop for tickets and compare prices at secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full lineup below: