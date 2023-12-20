Sublime with Rome will take the stage together for the last time in 2024.

Rome Ramirez, singer and guitarist of the group, revealed the news this week, marking an end to the band. He noted that after two decades together, this next year of shows will allow the group to “reflect on countless memories together.”

“Singing and playing guitar for this iconic band has been a lifetime opportunity and just flat out, absolutely epic,” Ramirez said in a statement. “Carrying on the Sublime legacy has been a trust I’ll forever cherish.”

Ramirez went on to note the reasoning for his departure: his own solo music. He said he’s been “spending countless hours pouring my soul into my solo music” over the past two years and promises “really big news” going forward.

Originally, Ramirez performed with classic Sublime members Eric Wilson on bass and drummer Bud Gagh. While Gagh left the group, Joe Tomino has filled in on the drums, as well as Josh Freese and Carlos Verdugo. The band primarily played songs by the original Sublime, but they also released three records of their own. Last month, they returned with the EP Tangerine Skies.

The news of Ramirez’s departure follows a gig between the original Sublime members and Jakob Nowell — the son of the late Sublime vocalist Bradley Nowell. This may open the doors in the future for more performances with Nowell, who will offer his vocals and guitar skills.

Sublime with Rome will still perform the handful of previously-announced gigs next year, including gigs in Atlantic City, Tucson, and Long Beach. They’ll also appear at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, and they’re slated to perform at the Indiana State Fair next August.

