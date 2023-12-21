Actor and comedian Kountry Wayne announces his return to the comedy stage with “The King Of Hearts” tour.
The 29-city tour kicks off on March 15 in Houston at the 713 Music House and will continue to make stops across North America, including The Chicago Theatre, Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, The Fillmore Miami Beach and Las Vegas’ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort before wrapping up on May 25 in Richmond at the Altria Theater.
Known for his energy and relatable humor, Wayne has built a reputation as a comedic force to be reckoned with. The tour follows the success of his Netflix stand-up special “Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer.” The special premiered at No. 1 on Netflix’s most-watched list in the U.S.
Earlier this year, Wayne added the title of author to his accomplishments with the release of his debut book, “Help Is On The Way.” The novel offers a glimpse into Wayne’s life and experiences, showcasing his journey from the stage to the page.
Fans can find tickets to “The King Of Hearts” tour via Wayne’s official website. Additionally, tickets are available via MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
The King of Hearts Comedy Tour Dates
Mar 15 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Mar 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
Mar 17 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium
Mar 22 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Mar 23 – Shreveport, LA – The Strand Theatre
Mar 24 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Memphis
Mar 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Mar 30 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre Mobile
Mar 31 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Performance Hall
Apr 05 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
Apr 06 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park
Apr 07 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Apr 12 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Apr 13 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
Apr 19 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Apr 20 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
Apr 21 – Chattanooga, TN – The Walker Theatre
Apr 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater
Apr 27 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
Apr 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
May 03 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
May 04 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach
May 05 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec
May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
May 12 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia
May 17 – Hattiesburg, MS – Saenger Theater
May 18 – Biloxi, MS – Beau River Theatre
May 24 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall
May 25 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
