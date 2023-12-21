Actor and comedian Kountry Wayne announces his return to the comedy stage with “The King Of Hearts” tour.

The 29-city tour kicks off on March 15 in Houston at the 713 Music House and will continue to make stops across North America, including The Chicago Theatre, Atlanta’s Fox Theatre, The Fillmore Miami Beach and Las Vegas’ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort before wrapping up on May 25 in Richmond at the Altria Theater.

Known for his energy and relatable humor, Wayne has built a reputation as a comedic force to be reckoned with. The tour follows the success of his Netflix stand-up special “Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer.” The special premiered at No. 1 on Netflix’s most-watched list in the U.S.

Earlier this year, Wayne added the title of author to his accomplishments with the release of his debut book, “Help Is On The Way.” The novel offers a glimpse into Wayne’s life and experiences, showcasing his journey from the stage to the page.

Fans can find tickets to “The King Of Hearts” tour via Wayne’s official website. Additionally, tickets are available via MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

The King of Hearts Comedy Tour Dates

Mar 15 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Mar 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

Mar 17 – Macon, GA – Macon City Auditorium

Mar 22 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Mar 23 – Shreveport, LA – The Strand Theatre

Mar 24 – Memphis, TN – The Orpheum Theatre Memphis

Mar 29 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Mar 30 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre Mobile

Mar 31 – Little Rock, AR – Robinson Performance Hall

Apr 05 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

Apr 06 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

Apr 07 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Apr 12 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Apr 13 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

Apr 19 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Apr 20 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

Apr 21 – Chattanooga, TN – The Walker Theatre

Apr 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theater

Apr 27 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

Apr 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 03 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

May 04 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach

May 05 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec

May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

May 12 – El Cajon, CA – The Magnolia

May 17 – Hattiesburg, MS – Saenger Theater

May 18 – Biloxi, MS – Beau River Theatre

May 24 – Norfolk, VA – Chrysler Hall

May 25 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

