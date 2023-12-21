KK’s Priest, founded by former Judas Priest guitarist K.K Downing as a fresh contribution to the metal music scene, is plotting their first-ever shows in the U.S., set to kick-off in March. The “Return of the Sinner” trek is planned as the first of at least a two-leg tour that may well continue through late 2024.

For now, the brief trek kicks off March 7 Fort at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale and makes stops in several cities throughout March, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and more before concluding in Glenside, Pennsylvania on March 24. L.A. Guns and Burning Witches will support the band all dates.

Formed in 2020, KK’s Priest stands for a reunion of Downing with former Judas Priest bandmates Tim “Ripper” Owens and Les Binks in a way, besides being his solo project. The band dropped their debut album Sermons of the Sinner in 2021, but Binks couldn’t get involved in the making process due to health issues. KK’s Priest also includes bassist Tony Newton, guitarist A.J. Mills, in addition to Owens, Downing himself, and Cage drummer Sean Elg who has replaced Binks.

September 2023 marked the release of the KK’s Priest’s sophomore album The Sinner Rides Again. Downing defined the second album as being “slightly more edgy and a bit more metallized” in an interview with Consequence back in October.

“We will be very proud to bring you the finest British steel from England — where the embryo of this beloved music was conceived so many years ago,” Downing said in a statement regarding their U.S. tour.

“The sands of time have moved so quickly for us all, but I am sure we all feel incredibly fortunate to have been a part of this nostalgic journey. I look forward to seeing everyone again — rest assured that it will be ‘Blood and Thunder,’ with ‘Hellfire Thunderbolts’ and much more,” he added. “We promise to make history again together with you on this very special occasion.”

For those curious about the meaning of the band’s name, Downing commented on his time with Judas Priest.

“I worked all my life building the name and the reputation and the mark of Judas Priest, and I was loyal to Judas Priest,” Downing said in an interview. “I was asked to do a lot of things but, no, Judas Priest was my life. So I have the license to call this KK’s Priest.”

KK’s Priests 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

03/07 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

03/09 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

03/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

03/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

03/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Riverworks

03/15 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

03/16 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs

03/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage Ae

03/19 – Newport, KY @ Megacorp Pavilion

03/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

03/22 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

03/23 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

03/24 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Last Updated on December 21, 2023