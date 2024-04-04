Global Citizen Festival will return to New York City’s Central Park this September.

Festival organizers announced the news this week, noting that the event will take place on Saturday, September 28. More details, including the lineup, is set to be announced in the coming months.

Last year’s festival — featuring acts like Jung Kook, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Ms. Lauryn Hill — took place amid heavy rainfall, which caused damage to New York City park’s Great Lawn. Following the 2023 event, the Central Park Conservancy reported that portions of the Great Lawn were damaged amid the high foot traffic. This caused the park to close the area for annual renovations six weeks earlier than scheduled, and the Global Citizen Board of Directors “paid for all repairs that were requested.

The Great Lawn is expected to reopen on April 6.

“Our public green spaces are where New Yorkers gather for connection, celebration, and release, and that proud tradition continues as we welcome Global Citizen Festival back to Central Park this September,” NYC Parks commissioner Sue Donoghue said in a statement. “Central Park’s iconic Great Lawn has a long and celebrated history of hosting live events that thrill New Yorkers and visitors alike, from Simon & Garfunkel to the NY Philharmonic.”

While the festival is following its tradition by offering free admission, attendees must earn entry into the event by “taking action to create a world where everyone’s basic needs are fulfilled, our planet is flourishing, and every person and country can prosper” through participating in tasks like signing petitions, taking quizzes, speaking out on social media, and sharing your experiences online.

Donoghue said Global Citizen is “more than just a good time for music lovers – it’s a call to action, inspiring us to be active citizens of the world in the fight against poverty, inequity, and climate change.”

Festivalgoers can sign up here to learn more about the festival as more information becomes available.