Dead & Company, the spinoff band of Grateful Dead, has extended their “Dead Forever” residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. Initially slated for 18 shows, the band added six additional dates due to overwhelming demand.

With the new shows added, the residency now spans from May 18 to July 13. The “Dead Forever” performances aim to forge a connection with their fans through innovative and immersive shows by using psychedelic visuals and intricate narratives.

For fans of Dead & Company, the residency marks a continuation of the band’s legacy following their announcement of a final tour back in 2023. However, as hinted in February with a cryptic video featuring the iconic Steal Your Face logo on the Sphere, it became evident that this would not be the end.

While the departure of drummer Bill Kreutzmann from the final tour left fans wondering about the future of Dead & Company, the residency and arrival of Jay Lane seem to signal a new chapter for the band.

A complete list of “Dead Forever” dates can be found below:

Dead Forever Residency Dates

Thursday, May 16 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Friday, May 17 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Saturday, May 18 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Friday, May 24 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Saturday, May 25 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Sunday, May 26 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, May 30 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Friday, May 31 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Saturday, June 1 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, June 6 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Friday, June 7 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Saturday, June 8 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, June 13 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Friday, June 14 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Saturday, June 15 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, June 20 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Friday, June 21 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Saturday, June 22 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, July 4 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Friday, July 5 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Saturday, July 6 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, July 11 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Friday, July 12 @ Sphere Las Vegas

Saturday, July 13 @ Sphere Las Vegas