With $uicideboy$ upcoming album, New World Depression, set to drop on June 14 via their own G59 Records label, Ruby Da Cherry and $crim are wasting no time in taking their new music on the road.

The New Orleans rap duo just announced their 2024 “Grey Day Tour” dates. Set to join the pair on select dates are Denzel Curry and Pouya, as well as HAARPER, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy.

The 41-city tour is set to kick off on August 7 in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena. From there, they are scheduled to make stops in Atlanta, Tampa, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, San Diego, Phoenix, Detroit, Kansas City, and Chicago before wrapping-up on October 11 in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tickets for the arena and amphitheater tour go on sale to the general public Friday, April 5. Fans can secure their spot to the “Grey Day” tour by visiting MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of “Grey Day” tour dates can be found below:

Grey Day 2024 Tour Dates

8/7 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

8/9 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

8/10 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

8/11 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

8/13 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

8/14 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

8/16 San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

8/17 Austin, TX – Moody Center

8/19 Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

8/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center *

8/23 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

8/24 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

8/25 Portland, OR – MODA Center *

8/27 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

8/28 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

8/30 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

9/3 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

9/6 Las Vegas, NV – The MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/7 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

9/10 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

9/11 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

9/15 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

9/17 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

9/19 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9/20 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

9/21 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

9/23 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

9/24 Montreal, QC – Place Bell

9/25 Boston, MA – TD Garden

9/27 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

9/28 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

9/29 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

10/1 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

10/2 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/4 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/5 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

10/6 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

10/8 Chicago, IL – United Center

10/9 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

10/10 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

10/11 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

* without Denzel Curry