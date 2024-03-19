OUTLOUD Music Festival is gearing up for its annual event at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles from June 1 to 2. Headlining this year’s festival are global superstars Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monáe, and Diplo.

Joining the lineup are a diverse array of talents including Doechii, Ashnikko, Noah Cyrus, Trixie Mattel, Big Freedia, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, VINCINT, Destiny Rogers, and Snow Wife among others. The festival will also feature a dedicated dance music stage.

Tickets are currently available via the OUTLOUD Music Festival official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The festival aims not only to entertain but also to uplift emerging queer artists, providing them with a platform alongside some of the industry’s most iconic names. In a statement, Jeff Consoletti, CEO of OUTLOUD, expressed gratitude to the city of West Hollywood for their unwavering support in amplifying LGBTQ+ voices and fostering community celebration.

“For over twenty years, I have been fortunate to be able to champion these artists through increased visibility both during Pride Month and throughout the year. Our partnership with the City of West Hollywood has been integral to this mission, allowing us to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ artists and celebrate our community together.”

A complete lineup can be found below: