TOMORROW X TOGETHER, the South Korean boy band, has unveiled plans for their US tour, set to start in May 2024. Dubbed the “TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT: PROMISE>,” the trek will take the band across eight American cities and eleven shows.

The North American leg of the tour is slated to begin on May 15 at the Tacoma Dome. From there, they are set to make stops in Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, New York, and Rosemont before wrapping-up on June 8 in Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, March 24. However, fans will have the opportunity to secure their spots ahead of time through various pre-sale options, including exclusive access for members of the TXT fan club, known as MOA.

The tour is set to coincide with the release of TXT’s new mini-album, minisode 3: TOMORROW, slated to hit the airwaves on April 1.

For your chance to attend the "TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR <ACT: PROMISE>," check out the band's official website.

A complete list of American tour dates can be found below:

TOMORROW X TOGETHER 2024 Tour Dates

05/14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

05/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

05/26 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

05/29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/05 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

06/06 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

06/08 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena