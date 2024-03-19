The Jeremy McKinnon-fronted rock/metalcore outfit A Day To Remember just unveiled plans for a North American run this summer.

“The Least Anticipated Album Tour” will kick-off on June 6 at The Ledge Amphitheatre in Minnesota, followed by gigs in St. Louis, Cleveland, Atlantic City, Boston, Seattle, and Milwaukee. Along the way, they’ll appear at venues like Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, the Oakland Arena, Connecticut’s Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre, and the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

Throughout the outing, pop-punk’s The Story So Far and Four Year Strong will provide direct support, with Militarie Gun, Pain of Truth, and Scowl will open the show on select dates.

An artist presale began Tuesday, February 19, and a general on sale is set to take place Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. local time via ADTR’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Throughout the year, the “Resentment” group is also slated to perform at various festivals, including Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Hangout Fest, Four Chord Music Festival, and When We Were Young.

ADTR, who arrived on the scene in the early 2000s with Homesick’s “The Downfall of Us All” and “Have Faith in Me” in 2009, followed by “Right Back at it Again” and “End of Me” from 2012’s Common Courtesy. They last released 2021’s You’re Welcome.

Find A Day to Remember’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

A Day To Remember | The Least Anticipated Album Tour

May 11 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome To Rockville @

May 17 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Fest @

May 19 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple @

June 6 – Waite Park , MN – The Ledge Amphitheater

June 8 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park *

June 9 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater *

June 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

June 12 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

June 14 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *

June 15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *

June 16 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Live! at Terminal B *

June 18 – Toronto, ON – Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto *

June 21 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

June 22 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival @

June 23 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

June 25 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #

June 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center #

June 28 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs #

June 29 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater #

June 30 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion #

July 2 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #

July 3 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park #

July 5 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

July 6 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater #

July 7 – San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum #

July 9 – Albuquerque, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center ^

July 10 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena ^

July 12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena ^

July 14 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater ^

July 15 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds ^

July 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

July 19 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park ^

July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

July 22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

July 24 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater ^

July 25 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

July 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom ^

July 28 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium ^

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young @

October 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young @

* with MILITARIE GUN

# with PAIN OF TRUTH

^ with SCOWL

@ Festival date