Sufjan Stevens, known for his soundscapes and poetic lyrics, is making waves on Broadway with the adaptation of his 2005 album, Illinois. Titled “Illinoise,” this dance-musical is set to debut at the St. James Theatre on April 24 for a limited 16 week engagement.

The play is slated to feature new arrangements of every track and offer a fresh perspective on familiar songs while staying true to Stevens’ music. “Illinoise” will be directed and choreographed by Justin Peck, who expressed his excitement at the move, remarking that the project has been a passion project nearly two decades in the making.

“For me, the thing that makes ‘Illinoise’ so special is how it allows incredible performers to come together with an audience and welcome emotion and connection with open arms,’ Peck said. “It is rare to have an experience, in a public space, that is moving on an elemental level, so we are all incredibly gratified to bring ‘Illinoise’ to the St. James on Broadway.”

Despite its transfer to Broadway, “Illinoise” has been crafted over the years, having premiered at Bard’s Fisher Center in 2023 before its Chicago debut.

The musical weaves together a narrative crafted by Peck and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury. The behind-the-scenes team includes music direction by Nathan Koci, scenic design by Adam Rigg, and costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the “Illinois” official website. Tickets to the show can also be purchased through MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”