Las Vegas’ Sphere has been recognized as a phenomenon in the music space since its opening last year, leaving concertgoers wondering who will take the stage next. Now, new reports have emerged that the legendary “Hotel California” rockers of The Eagles will stop at the Sin City venue later this year.

According to the New York Post, sources said the band will play a 10-week residency from September through December, though a total number of shows or further details regarding the deal were not disclosed. While the Post reached out to Sphere representatives for comment, a spokesperson declined to comment on the rumor, noting, “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced.”

If The Eagles were to perform at the Sphere later this year, the shows would extend their ongoing “Long Goodbye Tour.” The trek, which kicked-off in September 2023, was extended in North America through March 16 and is currently slated to run through June 15 in the Netherlands. While no exact end date has been confirmed, The Eagles will reportedly play through 2025, noting in a press release they “will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands.”

The Sphere has already hosted the iconic rockers of U2, who just wrapped-up their extended residency this month. Phish has also been tapped to perform a four-night residency at the venue in April, promising “completely unique setlists and visuals, making every show a truly once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience,” while Dead & Company will take the stage for a round of shows throughout May and June.

While no other acts have been confirmed at this time, the entertainment world has been buzzing with the Sphere’s next act. According to a study by Casino.org, which surveyed 3,000 Americans on which rumored artist they’d like to see play the Sphere next, most people opted to see the Lady Gaga. Beyonce, Coldplay and Beatles superstar Paul McCartney also made the list of most anticipated, as well as The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Harry Styles, and KISS.