Iconic pop sensation Lady Gaga is bringing back her “Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano” residency to Las Vegas this summer. After a previous successful run, the Grammy Award-winning artist is set to take the stage again this June and July.

The residency is scheduled to kick-off on June 19 and extend through early July, will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM for eight nights.

| RELATED: Carrie Underwood Adds New 2024 Shows to Las Vegas Residency |

Known for her stage presence and talent, Gaga’s residency offers a blend of jazz standards, piano ballads, and her hits. From Frank Sinatra to Cher, fans can expect Gaga to pay homage to legends while infusing her signature style.

For fans looking to secure their seats early, a pre-sale will begin Thursday, March 21, with the access code “KEY,” followed by a general on-sale Saturday, March 23 via Gaga’s official website. Fans can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

| RELATED: Mariah Carey To Play ‘The Celebration of Mimi’ Las Vegas Residency |

The “Bad Romance” singer’s last solo album, Chromatica, was released in 2020. In 2021, Gaga released an album in collaboration with Tony Bennett titled Love for Sale. She also earned a Grammy nomination for her “Hold My Hand” rendition for the Top Gun: Maverick movie soundtrack.