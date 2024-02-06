The “Obsessed” singer Mariah Carey is returning to the Sin City for the third time this April to debut “The Celebration of Mimi” residency.

The “exclusive engagement” will see the star perform at Las Vegas’ Dolby Live in Park MGM from April 12 through 27. Carey will be honoring the 19th anniversary of The Emancipation of Mimi, which dropped on April 12, 2005. Fans can expect to hear hits from the album — like “We Belong Together” and “Shake It Off” — as well as some of her other top tracks throughout her career.

Tickets to the eight-date residency head on sale Saturday, February 10 via Carey's official website.

“The Celebration of Mimi” follows Carey’s two residencies at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She first performed a residency at the iconic venue, dubbed “#1 to Infinity,” from 2015 to 2017, which preceded “The Butterfly Returns,” gracing the stage from 2018 to 2020. While this will mark her first time appearing at Park MGM, the venue has hosted top acts like Bruno Mars, Maroon 5, and Lady Gaga.

Carey debuted in 1990 with her self-titled LP and continued with chart-topping records throughout the ’90s and early 2000’s, garnering attention with smash-hit tracks like “Love Takes Time,” “Hero,” “Touch My Body,” and the timeless holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” She is best-known for her five-octave vocal range and was dubbed the “Songbird Supreme” by Guinness World Records.