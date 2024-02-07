The “Metalocalypse” stars of Dethklok are hitting the road this year for “Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour.”

The death metalheads will kick-off the run on April 7 at Myrtle Beach’s House of Blues. From there, Dethklok will appear in Columbus, Kansas City, San Diego, and Spokane, making stops along the way at venues like The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Flagstaff’s Pepsi Amphitheatre, and Mountain Center Arena in Idaho Falls. They’ll wrap-up the trek on May 3 at Portland’s Roseland Theatre.

“Through the Fire and Flames”’ Dragonforce will join the tour as direct support, with Nekrogoblikon opening the show.

“I love bands that celebrate guitar and bands that have a lot of fun onstage. I also love bands that don’t, but for this tour, I think it makes sense to have a lot of dragons, goblins, and ‘kloks together,” Dethklok’s Brendon Small said. “If you’re going to do this, you gotta go big and over the top. This is going to be a very fun show for people.”

Tickets to the tour head on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local time via Dethklok’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Dethklok, the fictional death metal band featured on Adult Swim’s animated series “Metalocalypse,” was created by Small, who also created a real version of the band to perform live shows. After releasing a string of albums from 2007 to 2012, Small returned with Dethalbum IV in 2023, along with a soundtrack to the film “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar.”

Find Dethklok’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Dethklok | Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour 2024

April 7 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

April 8 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

April 9 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

April 11 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

April 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Center

April 15 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

April 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

April 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

April 19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

April 20 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

April 21 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

April 22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

April 28 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium

April 30 – Billings, MT @ Metra Park Arena

May 1 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain Center Arena

May 2 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

May 3 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre