The “Metalocalypse” stars of Dethklok are hitting the road this year for “Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour.”

The death metalheads will kick-off the run on April 7 at Myrtle Beach’s House of Blues. From there, Dethklok will appear in Columbus, Kansas City, San Diego, and Spokane, making stops along the way at venues like The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Flagstaff’s Pepsi Amphitheatre, and Mountain Center Arena in Idaho Falls. They’ll wrap-up the trek on May 3 at Portland’s Roseland Theatre.

“Through the Fire and Flames”’ Dragonforce will join the tour as direct support, with Nekrogoblikon opening the show.

ticketflipping provides valuable tools for ticket resale professionals

“I love bands that celebrate guitar and bands that have a lot of fun onstage. I also love bands that don’t, but for this tour, I think it makes sense to have a lot of dragons, goblins, and ‘kloks together,” Dethklok’s Brendon Small said. “If you’re going to do this, you gotta go big and over the top. This is going to be a very fun show for people.”

Tickets to the tour head on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 a.m. local time via Dethklok’s official website. Fans can also score tickets via secondary sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Dethklok, the fictional death metal band featured on Adult Swim’s animated series “Metalocalypse,” was created by Small, who also created a real version of the band to perform live shows. After releasing a string of albums from 2007 to 2012, Small returned with Dethalbum IV in 2023, along with a soundtrack to the film “Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar.”

Find Dethklok’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Dethklok | Mutilation on a Spring Night Tour 2024

April 7 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
April 8 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
April 9 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
April 11 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
April 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
April 14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Center
April 15 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
April 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
April 17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
April 19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
April 20 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater
April 21 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
April 22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
April 28 – Spokane, WA @ The Podium
April 30 – Billings, MT @ Metra Park Arena
May 1 – Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain Center Arena
May 2 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
May 3 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

vegas.com advertisement