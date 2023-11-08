The Eagles, the legendary American rock band, thrilled fans around the world with the announcement of seven additional dates to their “Long Goodbye Tour.” With these new shows, the tour is now extended through March 16.

Previously, the band confirmed their final concert would be held on March 13 in Toronto, but with the latest additions, the last show is set to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The newly-announced gigs will take place in various cities across the United States, including Palm Springs, St. Louis, Omaha, Tulsa, New Orleans, Orlando, and an encore performance in Charlotte. With the new dates, fans can expect Steely Dan to perform as the opening act. The band previously had to cancel recent shows due to frontman Donald Fagen’s illness, but is scheduled to return to the stage alongside the Eagles.

Reflecting on their remarkable 52-year journey, the band expressed their gratitude to their fans and everyone who has supported them throughout their career. They also extended their thanks to their management team, road crew, and backup musicians for their unwavering support.

Presale tickets for the newly announced shoes will be available starting on November 15 at 10 a.m. local time and will run through November 16. General ticket sales are set to begin on November 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

A full list of The Long Goodbye tour dates can be found below:

The Eagles — The Long Goodbye Tour 2023-2024

November 9 – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

November 14 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

November 17 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

November 18 – St. Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center

January 5 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

January 6 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

January 12 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

January 13 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

January 16 – Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

January 19 – Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

February 2 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

February 6 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

February 10 – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha

February 13 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

February 16 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

February 17 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

March 1 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live

March 4 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

March 8 – Chicago, IL | United Center

March 13 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

March 16 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Last Updated on November 8, 2023