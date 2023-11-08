After a decade, Firefly Festival made the decision to take a year off from its annual event in 2023. Now, festivalgoers are speculating on whether or not next year’s festival will actually return to The Woodlands.

In October 2022, organizers took to social media to share the news, noting “we’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite.”

“After 10 magical years of Firefly in The Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year to recharge our lights,” organizers said. “We will see you in 2024!

Organizers did not provide a reason for the sudden cancellation, and since the news, there has been no official update on the 2024 event.

The festival news and rumors account, Festive Owl, shared that it had received multiple questions regarding Firefly, and according to their source, “there is a ton up in the air.” The source also shared the following picture with the Festive Owl, noting “I’ll leave you with this.”

I’ve seen the messages, mentions etc re: #Firefly and whether I have any update on its return. Well, I have a small (very small) nugget from my best Firefly source. “There is a ton up in the air…but I’ll leave you with this. Image attached.” That’s it. Interpret as you will. pic.twitter.com/Q6fSwtKl2D — Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) November 6, 2023

Phish already announced news of their appearance at The Woodlands this past September. The 2024 event will mark the band’s 11th festival, offering solely Phish music for four days straight. However, The Woodlands has always been home to Firefly. Festivalgoers began to speculate the meaning behind the source’s information. Some are saying that Firefly is done for good, while others think that the fact that Phish is playing The Woodlands means the area will still remain a space for festivals year-round, including Firefly. Others think this could mean Firefly would take place a little earlier in the year across Labor Day Weekend, rather than its usual late-September start date.

On a Reddit thread in the Firefly subreddit, fans shared their thoughts:

At this time, festival organizers have not publicly commented on the 2024 edition of the festival, nor offered any insight on its return.

Last Updated on November 8, 2023