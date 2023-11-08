The Brooklyn-based metalheads of Mutoid Man had to postpone their forthcoming East Coast tour after one of their bandmates was diagnosed with shingles.

The tour was set to begin on Wednesday, November 8 in Baltimore, stopping in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusettes, and Connecticut. However, the band took to social media to share the news that bassist Jeffrey Matz came down with a case of shingles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUTOID MAN (@mutoidman)

“Due to this horrid contagion, Mutoid Man is unable to perform our duties on the East Coast this month, as we are not willing to break up our rock hard unit with a replacement,” the band said in a statement. “We will watch him carefully as he writhes in pain and pus shoots out of his open lesions before they eventually turn to scab crust.”

The band went on to note that they are “committed” to rescheduling these shows in 2024 and noted “we are just as bummed as you to retreat into our respective mutant caves.” Another New York-based band, Uniform, will take their spot during the gig in Hartford, Connecticut.

Mutoid Man fans on the West Coast are in luck; the band assured that these shows, running from December 7 through 12, are still going on as-planned. They are currently touring in support of 2023’s Mutants.

See Mutoid Man’s cancelled and upcoming dates below:

Mutoid Man Tour Dates 2023

11/8 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery — POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

11/9 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co. — POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

11/10 New York City, NY – Webster Hall — POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

11/11 Buffalo, NY – Rec Room — POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

11/12 Boston, MA – The Sinclair — POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

11/13 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom — POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBD

12/7 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

12/9 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

12/10 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

12/11 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

12/12 Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

Last Updated on November 8, 2023