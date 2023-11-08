The classic production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Starlight Express” prepares its return for an extended run on the London stage at The Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. The show is set to begin previews on June 8 with an official opening on June 30.

Originally known for its roller-skating actors portraying a colorful array of trains, “Starlight Express,” made its debut in London in 1984. Due to ticket demand and the immense anticipation surrounding the show, “Starlight Express” has been extended through February 16, 2025.

While the cast for this revival is yet to be announced, the creative team is stacked with exceptional talents. Luke Sheppard, renowned for his work on “& Juliet,” takes the director’s chair to bring this legendary show to life. The show will feature music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe – with set design by Tim Hatley and video design by Andrzej Goulding.

The revival of “Starlight Express” also comes with new orchestrations and musical supervision by Matthew Brind and choreography reimagined by Ashley Nottingham, as well as costume design by Gabriella Slade and lighting design by Howard Hudson.

“Starlight Express” promises a thrilling roller-skating spectacle with a talented creative team and a fresh perspective, offering a unique experience for both new and longtime fans of the musical.

Last Updated on November 8, 2023