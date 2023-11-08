Punk-rock trio Green Day is heading out on a massive world tour next year to support their forthcoming 14th studio album, yet fans who tried to purchase presale tickets were met with various woes.

“The Saviors Tour” presale tickets were available Wednesday morning. Many fans signed-up on the band’s website or bought a CD to ensure they would receive a presale access code, though at the time of the sale, some still did not receive the code. Others were met with error messages while trying to check-out on Ticketmaster.

@Ticketmaster what an absolute joke your site is. Presale for green day and no tickets available at all?? No prices on any tickets? I got into the queue without having to put the presale code in!!?? — Matt (@sloppylink) November 8, 2023

Laughing crying throwing up cause the Green Day show sold out in minutes even with getting a presale code 😐 — ♊️💜 (@analdelrey_69) November 8, 2023

@GreenDay @Ticketmaster

I am highly highly disappointed. I signed up for presale with multiple emails and none of them got an email. Now I know that even if you don’t get a code you get an email. I have friends who bought tickets yesterday. Please fix this. Tickets are already — ivy (@taytayswaysway) November 8, 2023

Did anyone else sign up for the Green Day presale and not get a code? 🥲🥲 — 🅶🅴🅼 (@gemroisin) November 7, 2023

So annoyed not to receive a green day presale code after ordering a cd in plenty of time that I don’t even need! #GreenDay #Disappointed #thesaviorstour — joanne pumphrey (@JoannePumphrey) November 8, 2023

@TicketmasterUK thanks for saying my presale code directly from ordering @GreenDay album is invalid? I literally copy and pasted it. Also how do you explain getting people through to buy tickets and not actually giving any functions to do so pic.twitter.com/vZLSVPo06C — Kadieee✨ (@minim0nst3r98) November 8, 2023

Additionally, hundreds of fans trying to get the best view in the house — general admission — were left empty-handed. Some were forced to either buy seats in the back of the stadium or accept the fact that they’ll have to fight for their lives during the general public on sale this Friday.

How is it that there are no GA tickets available for @GreenDay at Wrigley on the presale? Thats so fucking stupid its insane. Welp upper deck it is. — Michael Hymen (@DroppinDaMike) November 8, 2023

Why have a Green Day presale at Wrigley if there's very few sections even available to buy and it's all 300 level? lol. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) November 8, 2023

quite disappointed with @GreenDay presale…. is it normal nowadays to not sell GA pit during presale? #whiningconsumer — CZ (@zadecwick) November 8, 2023

Another issue at hand is Ticketmaster’s platinum pricing policy. We’ve seen it time and time again with big-name acts — of all genres. The ticketing giant uses “platinum pricing” and “dynamic pricing” to surge ticket prices based on demand. These prices have ultimately priced-out fans, leaving thousands unable to see their favorite artist in concert.

Blink-182 fans lashed out at the band and ticketing company after tickets were priced at $600 or more for floor seats and nearly $200 in the back of the arena. Similarly, Bad Bunny tickets sent fans into a frenzy; surged ticket prices ranged from $280 in the back sections of the venue to upwards $1,200 on the floor — all without fees included.

The exorbitant prices have caused fans to reach a breaking-point, with many opting out of the show all together. Unless something in the industry changes soon, that’s likely a trend that will continue.

If anybody wants a Green Day presale code it’s TADIKM24. I’m not dropping $750 for 4 tickets to sit in the upper deck on a Tuesday night at wrigley. — JJ (@T0atsMaG0ats) November 8, 2023

“The Saviors Tour” will cross the U.K. and Europe, playing in Spain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France, and more from May through June. The North American leg kicks-off on July 29 at Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park and runs through September 28, ending at San Diego’s Petco Park. The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas will be along for the ride.

Tickets will head on sale to the general public on Friday, November 10. Fans can also score tickets via MegaSeats (and receive 10% off with the code “TICKETNEWS”), StubHub, or Ticket Club — where TicketNews readers can score a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

Find a full list of Green Day’s upcoming tour dates below:

Green Day ‘The Saviors’ World Tour 2024

May 30 – Monte do Gozo, Spain @ O Son do Camino

June 1 – Madrid Spain @ Road to Rio Babel

June 5 – Lyon Decines @ LDLC Arena

June 7 – Nurnberg Germany @ Rock im Park

June 8 – Nurburgring Germany @ Rock am Ring

June 10 – Berlin Germany @ Waldbühne

June 11 – Hamburg Germany @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld

June 15 – Interlaken Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival

June 16 – Milan Italy I Days @ Hippodrome La Maura

June 18 – Paris France @ Accor Arena

June 19 – Arnhem Netherlands @ GelreDome

June 21 – Manchester UK @ Emirates Old Trafford

June 23 – Isle of Wight UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

June 25 – Glasgow UK @ Bellahouston Park

June 27 – Dublin Ireland @ Marlay Park

June 29 London UK @ Wembley Stadium

July 29 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 1 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 3 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

August 5 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

August 7 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

August 20 – Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre

August 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark

August 24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

August 26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

August 30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park

Sept. 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Sept. 4 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Sept. 7 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Sept. 10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

Sept. 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Sept. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Sept. 23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Sept. 25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park

Sept. 28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

