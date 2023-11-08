After a remarkable run on the Broadway stage, “Here Lies Love” is set to take its final bow on November 26. The immersive musical, created by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, has left a mark on the theater world with its unique storytelling and inventive staging.

“Here Lies Love” began previews on June 17, 2023, with an official opening on July 20, 2023, at the iconic Broadway Theater. In total, the play will have performed 33 previews and 149 regular performances.

The production is based on the real-life story of Imelda Marcos, the former First Lady of the Philippines. It delves into the life of Imelda, who was married to Ferdinand Marcos, the 10th president of the Philippines and a dictator who ruled for two decades.

One of the most notable aspects of the production is the all-Filipino cast, a historic first for Broadway. Led by Arielle Jacobs as Imelda Marco and Jose Llana as Ferdinand Marcos, the cast includes talented performers like Conrad Ricamora, Vina Morales, and many more, all of whom have received universal acclaim for their roles.

The closing of “Here Lies Love” has prompted reflection from the show’s producers. They have been pioneers in exploring new ways of presenting theater on Broadway, pushing the boundaries of what audiences can expect from a musical. In a statement, the producers discussed the challenges and rewards of their journey, emphasizing the importance of not only creating excellent artistic work, but also cultivating an audience that can appreciate and support such groundbreaking productions.

While the final performance on Broadway is a bittersweet moment, there is optimism for the future of “Here Lies Love.” Plans are already underway for potential runs of the show in Japan and Australia.

Last Updated on November 8, 2023