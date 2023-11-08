England’s outdoor music and skateboard festival NASS usually brings-in around 30,000 attendees across four days, but now, the event has been called-off — possibly for good.

Organizers took to social media to explain the situation, noting they are “gutted” to share the news.

“Unfortunately, we have found ourselves impacted by the cost-of-living crisis and the significant increase in operational costs to run a show like NASS,” organizers said. “Regrettably, despite our best efforts, it’s just not economically feasible to continue.”

The festival, backed by Superstruct, first arrived in 2007. It became a staple in the music festival scene for its unique setting with street art, graffiti, and silent discos. NASS thanked the artists, athletes, partners, and staff who have helped over the years, as well as the fans.

“NASS wouldn’t have existed without you,” organizers said of the fans. “We feel incredibly privileged that so many of you chose to party with us each summer, many for your first time at a festival.”

The 2023 edition of the event in Bristol included skateboarding and BMX stars, as well as musical acts like Wu Tang Clan and Chase & Status.

“This is sad,” one fan commented on NASS’ Facebook post. “My first ever festival when I was fresh 18. I’m about to turn 30 and I still come every summer. Line ups are always on point. Can never say no to it, hope you guys can come back in the future.”

Others described how the festival was an annual tradition and this would mark the “end of an era.”

It’s unclear if the festival will return in 2025 or if this is the end of NASS for good.

