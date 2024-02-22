The 2024 Four Chord Music Fest is celebrating its 10th anniversary and has announced some of the biggest names in emo and pop-punk are scheduled to perform. The festival is set to take place from June 22 to 23 in Pittsburgh at a new location: Carrie Furnace.

Scheduled to headline this year’s festival are A Day to Remember, The All-American Rejects, The Story So Far, and Something Corporate. Other notable performers include Senses Fail, State Champs, Four Year Strong, Microwave, Militarie Gun, Motion City Soundtrack, The Get Up Kids, Relient K, and many more.

“Ten years is a long time. Most things that you were into 10 years ago have not survived, so to reach the 10th anniversary of Four Chord Music Fest is something we are very proud of,” Festival founder Rishi Bahl said in a statement. “We really tried to make this one the biggest and best one yet and are stoked to spend the weekend with all of you at our brand new, historical landmark of a location, The Carrie Furnace. Get out the sunscreen and bring the Advil, it is going to be a party.”

For those looking to secure their spot at the festival, early bird tickets are available now through the Four Chord website. General on-sale begins on Friday, February 23, at 11 a.m. EST. Fans can also visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete lineup for the 2024 Four Chord Music Festival can be found below:

