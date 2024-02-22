Jelly Roll has taken the music world by storm this past year, and now, he’s heading out on a massive tour to celebrate.

The “Beautifully Broken Tour” will hit 40 arena-sized venues, kicking things off at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center on August 27. From there, he’ll stop in San Jose, El Paso, Raleigh, Boston, Pittsburgh, and Tulsa, making stops at venues along the way like Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, Orlando’s Kia Center, the United Center in Chicago, and New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The trek will wrap-up on October 27 at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center.

Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay will provide support.

“This is the biggest tour of my life y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year,” Jelly Roll said in the announcement on social media. “I can’t wait to see y’all at a show. Come party with us!”

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, February 27 at 10 a.m. local venue time via Jelly Roll’s official website, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 1. Fans can also secure tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.

Jelly Roll first began releasing music in 2011, but it wasn’t until he released 13 records that he started to receive recognition with 2020’s A Beautiful Disaster. From there, his presence only grew, with his breakthrough 2023 record Whitsitt Chapel, earning the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200. He’s best known for his combination of both rap and country genres, garnering attention with tracks like “Need A Favor,” “Son Of A Sinner,” and “Save Me.”

Find Jelly Roll’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Jelly Roll | The Beautifully Broken Tour 2024

Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Aug. 28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Aug. 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Sept. 3 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center

Sept. 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 7 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Sept. 9 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 11 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

Sept. 13 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome

Sept. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Sept. 17 — Orlanda, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 19 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Sept. 21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Sept. 24 —Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

Sept. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 28 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Sept. 29 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Oct. 1 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 2 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

Oct. 9 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Oct. 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Oct. 18 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 20 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center

Oct. 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center