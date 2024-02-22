Jelly Roll has taken the music world by storm this past year, and now, he’s heading out on a massive tour to celebrate.
The “Beautifully Broken Tour” will hit 40 arena-sized venues, kicking things off at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center on August 27. From there, he’ll stop in San Jose, El Paso, Raleigh, Boston, Pittsburgh, and Tulsa, making stops at venues along the way like Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, Orlando’s Kia Center, the United Center in Chicago, and New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The trek will wrap-up on October 27 at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center.
Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay will provide support.
“This is the biggest tour of my life y’all and I’m going to do it really really big this year,” Jelly Roll said in the announcement on social media. “I can’t wait to see y’all at a show. Come party with us!”
Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, February 27 at 10 a.m. local venue time via Jelly Roll’s official website, followed by a general on sale Friday, March 1. Fans can also secure tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where readers can obtain a free membership and avoid service fees with the code TICKETNEWS.
Jelly Roll first began releasing music in 2011, but it wasn’t until he released 13 records that he started to receive recognition with 2020’s A Beautiful Disaster. From there, his presence only grew, with his breakthrough 2023 record Whitsitt Chapel, earning the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200. He’s best known for his combination of both rap and country genres, garnering attention with tracks like “Need A Favor,” “Son Of A Sinner,” and “Save Me.”
Find Jelly Roll’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Jelly Roll | The Beautifully Broken Tour 2024
Aug. 27 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Aug. 28 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Aug. 30 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Aug. 31 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 1 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Sept. 3 — San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center
Sept. 4 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 7 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Sept. 9 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center
Sept. 11 — San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
Sept. 13 — Lafayette, La. @ Cajundome
Sept. 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 17 — Orlanda, Fla. @ Kia Center
Sept. 19 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
Sept. 20 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Sept. 21 —Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
Sept. 24 —Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
Sept. 26 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Sept. 27 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 28 — Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Sept. 29 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Oct. 1 — State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 2 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 5 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 6 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center
Oct. 9 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Oct. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Oct. 12 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 15 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
Oct. 18 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 20 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oct. 22 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 25 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center
Oct. 26 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 27 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
