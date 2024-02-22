The iconic Scottish band Teenage Fanclub are getting ready to hit the road with the announcement of their first North American tour in half a decade – scheduled to run from April through May.
The North American leg of the tour is set to kick-off on April 25 in Saxapahaw, North Carolina at Haw River Ballroom. From there, the band will make stops in major cities such as Washington, D.C., Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Portland before wrapping up with back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom.
An exclusive artist presale is currently happening, lasting until Friday, February 23 at 9:00 a.m. local time with code “FOREVER” via Teenage Fanclub’s official website. The general public sale begins on Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. Fans can also visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”
A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below:
Teenage Fanclub North American 2024 Tour Dates
04/25 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
04/26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/27 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
04/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/30 — Boston, MA @ Paradise
05/01 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont
05/03 — Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall
05/04 — Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag
05/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Line
05/08 — Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s
05/11 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
05/12 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
05/13 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
05/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
05/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Leave a Reply