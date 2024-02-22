The iconic Scottish band Teenage Fanclub are getting ready to hit the road with the announcement of their first North American tour in half a decade – scheduled to run from April through May.

The North American leg of the tour is set to kick-off on April 25 in Saxapahaw, North Carolina at Haw River Ballroom. From there, the band will make stops in major cities such as Washington, D.C., Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, and Portland before wrapping up with back-to-back shows at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom.

An exclusive artist presale is currently happening, lasting until Friday, February 23 at 9:00 a.m. local time with code “FOREVER” via Teenage Fanclub’s official website. The general public sale begins on Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. Fans can also visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of North American tour dates can be found below:

Teenage Fanclub North American 2024 Tour Dates

04/25 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

04/26 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/27 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

04/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/30 — Boston, MA @ Paradise

05/01 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

05/03 — Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall

05/04 — Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag

05/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Line

05/08 — Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s

05/11 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/12 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/13 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/16 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

05/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom