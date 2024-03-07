HARD Summer returns in 2024, set against the backdrop of Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, slated to take place on August 3 and 4. Scheduled to headline this year’s event are Disclosure, Jamie xx, Nelly Furtado and Subtronics.

On Saturday, August 3, REZZ and Deadmau5 will take the stage, as well as REZZMAU5, Disclosure, Jamie xx, Zeds Dead, and Nelly Furtado, among others. Chris Lake and FISHER as Under Construction, Dillion Francis, Subtronics, Sofi Tujjer, Kenny Beats, Juelz, and many more are set to perform on Sunday, August 4.

HARD Summer will also feature the summer’s only U.S. festival performance from Major Lazer and a special appearance by Kerri Chandler. And with two names blurred out on the lineup poster, fans can expect additional artists to be revealed.

HARD Summer also announced a new location for this year’s festivities; the event is relocating to Hollywood Park, a 300-acre complex adjacent to Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. Hollywood Park has quickly emerged as a premier destination for live music events, with Rolling Loud California and the inaugural Fool In Love Festival also set to take place at the venue.

Tickets for this year’s HARD Summer Festival are set to go on sale on March 8, with tickets available at the festival’s official website. Festival-goers can also head over to MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

See the lineup below: