The inaugural Fool In Love Festival is gearing-up to take over Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on August 31 with headlining performances from Lionel Richie and Diana Ross.

Artists joining Richie and Ross on stage include Santana, Al Green, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, The Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson, Eric Burdon & The Animals, The O’Jays, and The Jacksons. Additional artists set to perform are Smokey Robinson, Durand Jones & The Indications, Brent Wood, Barbara Mason, The Sacred Souls, Evelyn Champagne King, and more.

Fans looking to secure their spot can sign up now for the festival’s SMS list at FoolInLove.com to receive an access code for the presale starting on February 16 at 10 a.m. PT. The public on-sale will follow at 2 p.m. PT. Festival goers can also head over to StubHub or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete artist lineup can be found below: