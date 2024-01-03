In an announcement on New Year’s Day, country music singer John Michael Montgomery revealed that his upcoming tour dates in 2024-2025 will mark the end of his touring career. With a musical career spanning over three decades, Montgomery expressed gratitude for the incredible journey that began in 1992 when his debut single “Life’s a Dance” hit airwaves.

Reflecting on the early years in the music scene, Montgomery reminisced about the beginnings of the industry, where songs were released on 45 vinyl or cassette tapes, predating the dominance of CDs and the infancy of the internet.

“It amazes me where it is today,” he shared in a Facebook post. “I’ve been fortunate and blessed to be able to do what I love for so many years.”

While the announcement did not specify the reason behind Montgomery’s decision to retire from touring, fans worldwide are gearing up to bid farewell to a legendary performer.

Montgomery, a Kentucky native, achieved widespread recognition with his breakthrough hit, “Life’s a Dance,” which reached the top 5 on the Hot Country Songs chart in 1993. His talent was further acknowledged when he received the Country Music Association’s Horizon Award in 1994.

Montgomery amassed seven No. 1 hits on the Hot Country Songs chart throughout his career. His romantic ballad “I Swear” not only spent four weeks at No. 1 in 1994, but also crossed over to the Hot 100, reaching No. 42. The song earned him a CMA Award for Single of the Year and a Grammy nomination for Best Male Country Vocal Performance.

Notably, R&B group All-4-One recorded a version of “I Swear,” taking it to No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Montgomery’s musical journey also included chart-topping hits like “Be My Baby Tonight,” “The Little Girl,” “I Can Love You Like That,” and “Sold (The Grundy County Auction).” His 2004 release, “Letters From Home,” a touching military-inspired song, became his highest-charting Hot 100 crossover.

For your chance to catch Montgomery’s final tour, visit his official website. Fans can also purchase tickets at MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

A complete list of 2024 tour dates can be found below:

John Michael Montgomery 2024 Tour Dates

January 3, 2024 – Fort Myers, FL | Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

January 26, 2024 – Dover, FL | Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

March 2, 2024 – Nashville, IN | Brown County Music Center

April 5, 2024 – Riverside, IA | Riverside Casino Event Center

April 7, 2024 – Del Rio, TX | Val Verde Fairgrounds

May 31, 2024 – Xenia, OH | Greene County Fairground and Expo Center

October 11, 2024 – Wichita, KS | TempleLive Wichit

Last Updated on January 3, 2024