Beloved “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper Snoop Dogg will be appearing at the 2024 Summer Olympics…but not to compete. The singer will be providing his own special commentary throughout different events.

Snoop Dogg dropped the news in a promo shared during “Sunday Night Football” on NBC and Peacock, dubbed “Snoop Year’s Eve.” During the promo, he appeared alongside athletes Suni Lee, A’ja Wilson, Jagger Eaton, Kelly Cheng, and Sara Hughes from Team U.S.A.

He’ll begin his commentary on July 26, joining NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico for daily events. According to NBC, Snoop Dogg will visit landmarks across the city, attend different competitions, and meet with athletes and their families. This isn’t Snoop’s first rodeo either; he last provided commentary for Peacock during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, something that NBC Olympics Production executive producer and president Molly Solomon said helped him land the gig in Paris.

Fans can expect the rapper to bring his own “Snoop style to the mix” — who is a fan of the games himself.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication and the pursuit of greatness. Let’s elevate, celebrate and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold.”

The 2024 Olympic Games is set to take place from July 26 to August 11, featuring 32 sports across 37 sites. During the second round of ticketing earlier this year, 1.5 million tickets sold in just 48 hours. Although the interest is high, fans are complaining that the prices are way too high for the global competition. Even some athletes have spoken out against the pricing for fans hoping to attend.

Last Updated on January 3, 2024