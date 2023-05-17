The second round of ticketing for the 2024 Paris Olympics saw a whopping 1.5 million tickets sold in just 48 hours, according to event organizers. The phase, which opened on May 11, saw tickets to more than 700 competition sessions at the summer games available in single session tickets, rather than the multi-event blocks that the first phase had seen.

“The second ticketing phase for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 is generating huge interest and excitement among Olympic fans in France and across the world,” read an announcement posted to the Olympics website detailing the sale. “[That phase had] over four million people registering for the draw, and more than one million tickets sold in the first two days.”

According to Olympic organizers, tickets for more than half of the 32 Olympic disciplines have already sold out, though it wasn’t clear if that was just for this specific phase, or overall.

Last month, the local organizing committee announced that four million applications were made in the online lottery process. Successful applicants were contacted with their specific purchase time two days prior to its happening, and they were each allowed to purchase a maximum of four or six tickets per session, depending on the event.

Running from July 26-Aug. 11, 2024, the Paris Games will feature 32 sports across 37 sites.

The initial ticket sales experience for next year’s Olympics ended with a total of 3.2 million ticket sales on March 15. Despite the organizers’ claim to be accessible for anyone interested in sports, it resulted in consumer disappointment as bundled multi-event ticket packages and limited availability increased prices and made it hard for an ordinary sports fan to afford tickets.

The organizers state that there will be further ticket opportunities at the end of the year, and fans will also purchase tickets through an official ticket resale platform next spring, they say.

There will be hospitality packages available through event partner On Location Experiences, fans interested in those options can sign up for updates on the On Location event website.

Last Updated on May 17, 2023 by Itir Yildiz