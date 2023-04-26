It was reported that four million applications were made in the online lottery for tickets to Paris 2024 Olympics. Online applications ended on April 20, and winners will be informed in early of May. According to the Associated Press, the local organizing committee hope to sell 1.3 million tickets for the 2024 Games as a result of the latest draw.

The second phase of ticket sales for Paris 2024 will launch on May 11, which will allow consumers to purchase tickets for individual events. Successful applicants of the online lottery will have the chance of buying tickets from May 11 with a 48-hour window to do so. They’ll be told 48 hours beforehand when their slot is.

The initial ticket sales experience for next year’s Olympics ended with a total of 3.2 million ticket sales on March 15. The first phase’s top buyers were revealed to be from Britain and the U.S. More details regarding the countries that bought the most tickets, and other statistics will be uncovered when the sale ends in June. Organizers expect that almost half of the 10 million tickets available for the Paris Olympic Games will have been sold by that time.

Running from July 26 to August 11, 2024, the Paris Games will feature 32 sports and 48 disciplines across 37 sites. Tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies will also be on sale this spring, promising lower level seats for 90 euros and up. Spectators will pay from 90 euros to 2,700 euros in order to watch the opening ceremony where thousands of Olympic athletes will be hosted on boats cruising along the River Seine.

The cheapest tickets for all other events start at 24 euros ($26), and 4 million of the 10 million tickets for the Paris Games cost 50 euros ($55) or less.

Although the authorities claimed Olympic tickets would be accessible for anyone interested in sports, starting prices may be misleading. The first sales phase resulted in consumer disappointment as bundled multi-event ticket packages and limited availability increased prices and made it hard for an ordinary sports fan to afford tickets. When asked, Michael Aloisio, the deputy general manager of the Paris Olympics, pointed out to the upcoming selling phases with more tickets.

Once ticket sales are exhausted, resale ticket opportunities will be in place, presumably strictly regulated by IOC and member organizations. There will also be hospitality packages available through event partner On Location Experiences, but the details on the pricing and availability of those has not yet been announced. Fans interested in those options can sign up for updates on the On Location event website.

Check out the Olympics website for further details and sign-up links for the events.