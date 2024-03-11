Memphis is gearing up for the inaugural RiverBeat Music Festival, scheduled to take place from May 3 to 5 at Tom Lee Park. Set to headline this year’s festival are reuniting hip-hop icons The Fugees, Grammy-nominated Odesza, and country breakout star Jelly Roll.

Mt. Joy, Black Pumas, Tobe Nwigwe, The Band Camino, Yung Gravy, Killer Mike, Jessie Muph, Morgan Wade, and dozens of other artists are also slated to take the stage. The festival is expected to feature five stages spread throughout the park, with two main stages.

Jeff Branford, event producer at Mempho Presents, expressed excitement about the festival’s inclusivity and its potential to unite diverse audiences through the universal language of music.

“RiverBeat was conceived as an inclusive event featuring a wide range of genres that will attract music lovers from all walks of life,” Branford said in a statement. “Through music, we will bring our community together, support our local businesses, and attract new visitors to our city. We believe this is what Memphis is all about.”

Fans can score tickets to the first-ever event via the festival’s official website. For tickets to all your 2024 festivals and concerts, visit MegaSeats (use code “TICKETNEWS” for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”

The complete lineup can be found below: