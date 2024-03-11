Are you a Buffalo Sabres season ticket holder, but can’t make it to all the games? New reports now indicate that some looking to resell a large amount of their tickets will need to pay a whopping $5,000 resale fee.

According to Buffalo News, the Sabres notified certain season ticket holders — who sell their tickets on the secondary market — that they will need to purchase a “state-required $5,000 reseller license before they can renew their ticket membership.” This is a separate fee from a Personal Seat License (PSL), which would still need to be paid in addition to the season tickets.

The fee follows New York State’s 2022 ticket protection law. New York brokers are protected under the state’s law, which does not forbid the resale of tickets, nor eliminate brokers.

A spokesperson told the publication that less than 1% of the 2023-24 season ticket member base received this communication, and a majority of the accounts are out of state. The email was reportedly targeted at those who resold “the majority of their tickets/events since 2022” at the KeyBank Center, however, some fans did not fall into this category.

One season ticket holder shared an email they received from the team on X (formerly Twitter), which read in part:

“As you may be aware, recent legislation changes in New York State pertaining to ticket reselling were introduced. These changes have introduced certain requirements and restrictions that impact your Buffalo Sabres Membership based on activity on your account. To renew your account, you are required to provide proof of a properly issued New York State reseller license.”

I got the email that I couldn’t renew and I am a half season ticket holder. After they went 1-8 with me in attendance and were basically out of the race by December, I sold about half the remaining tickets and clawed back some money vs the Canadian teams. pic.twitter.com/4DYB7s5W5p — Jimmy (@LomezLocks) March 11, 2024

This fan isn’t alone; other season ticket holders sell tickets to games they can’t attend, and often make money back on the price of their membership by selling at least a few tickets to the Sabres’ most popular games — like when Montreal or Toronto come to New York.

Other fans took to social media to share their frustrations — particularly pointing out the Sabres’ 12-year playoff drought. Many questioned why this fee would be implemented when games have been harder and harder to sell in the first place. Additionally, season ticket holders have the option to resell tickets through the team’s ticket partner, Ticketmaster, directly from their account, which raises questions of the team’s sudden desire to curb resale.

Oh your selling your tickets at a giant loss for most games? Ok give us an extra 5000 or get out — jeff state (@jstate17) March 11, 2024

Put a good product on the ice and nobody would sell their tickets. Selling tickets at a loss is not a crime. Charging $200 to watch the Sabres lose should be. — Macman55 (@Macman551) March 11, 2024

Lemme know what reseller is making much money off a shit product for over a decade .. should the Sabres should be giving season ticket holders money back for lack of performance ? No law requiring that though right ? — Mr. Shickadance (@R4938) March 11, 2024

The team’s goal may have been to weed-out certain individuals from reselling tickets, but now, some season ticketholders are reconsidering renewing altogether.