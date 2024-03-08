Busta Rhymes fans will have to wait a little longer to see the hip-hop icon on tour.

The 21-date “Blockbusta Tour,” in support of his most recent album of the same name, has officially been scratched. The trek was slated to begin on March 13 in San Francisco and span five weeks, stopping in cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Boston, and Toronto before wrapping up at Brooklyn Paramount in New York City on April 21.

While the rapper has not commented on the cancellation himself, Busta’s Ticketmaster and Live Nation event pages now read “cancelled” with the following message:

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund.”

The tour would have marked a continuation of Busta’s momentum following his triumphant role supporting 50 Cent on the historic “Final Lap Tour,” as well as the release of Blockbusta, which dropped in 2023.

Find the full list of Busta’s cancelled North American dates below:

Busta Rhymes | “Blockbusta Tour” — CANCELLED

3/13 San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

3/15 Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

3/16 Anaheim, CA | House of Blues

3/17 San Diego, CA | SOMA

3/19 Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues

3/20 Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

3/22 Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

3/24 Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

3/26 Austin, TX | Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

3/28 Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

3/30 Atlanta, GA | Coca Cola Roxy

4/1 Orlando, FL | House of Blues

4/2 Miami Beach, FL | Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater

4/4 Raleigh, NC | The Ritz

4/5 Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte

4/7 Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/8 Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/9 Boston, MA | House of Blues

4/11 Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

4/12 Toronto, ON | HISTORY

4/14 Chicago, IL | Radius Chicago

4/17 Nashville, TN | Marathon Music Works

4/18 Cincinnati, OH |The Andrew J. Bradley Music Center

4/21 Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount