AEW Revolution drew a massive following over the weekend for Sting’s final match.

According to VenuesNow, the Greensboro Coliseum show brought-in a sold-out crowd of 16,118 fans, grossing more than $1 million in ticket sales. The coliseum’s deputy director Scott Johnson told the publication that the average ticket price was $55 — which was shown on pay-per-view. Johnson said that the show, which ran five hours in duration, was well orchestrated by AEW and the coliseum’s staff.

Sting, who headlined the event, teamed-up with Darby Allin, where he successfully defended the AEW Tag Team Title against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson of The Young Bucks. Samoa Joe also successfully defended his AEW World title against Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland during the co-main event.

This was a special show, not only because of Sting’s retirement, but also because the venue was the very site of his legendary match against Ric Flair during the time-limit draw at 1988’s NWA Clash of the Champions.

“Not one soul left the arena until at least 30 minutes after his match, because he did a speech at the end,” Johnson said. “Everybody sat through it, chanting, ‘Thank you Sting.’ It was quite a moment.”

AEW made headlines over the past year for the All In event at London’s Wembley Stadium, which broke the record for the biggest attendance at a professional wrestling event with 81,035 fans. It also marked the first edition of the event produced by AEW, following the inaugural All In held independently in 2018, as well as AEW’s debut in the U.K. and the first pay-per-view held outside of North America. The company is already preparing for AEW All-In 2024 in August, which is set to feature a different set-up.