Wrestling fans are already preparing for one of the biggest events of the year: the AEW All In event at London’s Wembley Stadium. However, as presales began Monday, AEW shared that seating will look a little different in 2024.

The 2024 edition of AEW All In is set to take place on Sunday, August 25. The highly-anticipated event follows 2023’s show, which broke the record for the biggest attendance at a professional wrestling event with 81,035 fans. It also marked the first edition of the event produced by AEW, following the inaugural All In held independently in 2018, as well as AEW’s debut in the U.K. and the first pay-per-view held outside of North America.

On Friday, WrestleTix posted the ticket map for the show, revealing a different set-up from 2023’s event. Next year, a number of seating sections will be blocked-off in the stadium — a stark contrast from this year’s event, which featured a small entrance tunnel that didn’t block off any seats.

2023 vs. 2024 ticket maps for All In. pic.twitter.com/rpCi12RSor — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 24, 2023

While certain sections are blocked-off this time around, it seems like AEW is aiming for a larger stage. Fans weighed-in on the change via X:

Looks like they gonna have a bigger stage — Toyabur Rahman (@Toyabur85851469) November 24, 2023

Feel like that ‘stage’ will be more like one of those long Wrestlemania ramps — Joshua🤼⚽🇬🇧 (@JoshuaCauser02) November 24, 2023

Having a big stage is a smart move. I’d shoot for 50-60k. Don’t see how they would get 80k again. It’s really tough to do. — Jared Searcy (@Searcy306) November 24, 2023

With that setup they might actually have a cool stage set up — NBA BrokeBoy 🍂 (@oscar56897) November 24, 2023

Very smart by AEW to aim for possibly 50-55k and build a much bigger more elaborate stage. It would be extremely difficult to do 80k 2 years running. This is wise. Hopefully they do well. — Pagey (@UltimateMagic21) November 24, 2023

I’d imagine it’s a bigger stage and if needed they’ll open up some of the corners and upper section — Jamie (@_Jamieee___) November 24, 2023

I’ll gladly take the bigger set this is the biggest show of the year for AEW so go All out for it — Steve-O (@steve_o364) November 24, 2023

Tickets for AEW All In 2024 began Monday morning, and a general on sale is slated to begin on Friday, December 1 at 9 a.m. GMT. Fans can also score tickets via StubHub.

