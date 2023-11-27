Wrestling fans are already preparing for one of the biggest events of the year: the AEW All In event at London’s Wembley Stadium. However, as presales began Monday, AEW shared that seating will look a little different in 2024.

The 2024 edition of AEW All In is set to take place on Sunday, August 25. The highly-anticipated event follows 2023’s show, which broke the record for the biggest attendance at a professional wrestling event with 81,035 fans. It also marked the first edition of the event produced by AEW, following the inaugural All In held independently in 2018, as well as AEW’s debut in the U.K. and the first pay-per-view held outside of North America.

On Friday, WrestleTix posted the ticket map for the show, revealing a different set-up from 2023’s event. Next year, a number of seating sections will be blocked-off in the stadium — a stark contrast from this year’s event, which featured a small entrance tunnel that didn’t block off any seats.

While certain sections are blocked-off this time around, it seems like AEW is aiming for a larger stage. Fans weighed-in on the change via X:

Tickets for AEW All In 2024 began Monday morning, and a general on sale is slated to begin on Friday, December 1 at 9 a.m. GMT. Fans can also score tickets via StubHub.

 

Last Updated on November 27, 2023

