While this year’s AEW All In event just wrapped-up in London, organizers are already preparing for next year’s show.

This past weekend, AEW All In brought-in a crowd of 81,035 — breaking the record for the biggest attendance at a professional wrestling event. Following the show, Excalibur announced that next year’s event will return to the UK.

The 2024 edition of AEW All In will take place on Sunday, August 25, 2024 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“Thank you all who watched #AEWAllIn London today, whether you’re 1 of 81,035 fans on site, the largest paid crowd in wrestling history, here live at @wembleystadium, or watching on ppv, we appreciate every single one of you!” AEW CEO Tony Khan said after the show.

Sunday’s show was the first edition of the event produced by AEW following the inaugural All In, held independently in 2018. Additionally, this was AEW’s debut in the UK, as well as their first pay-per-view event held outside of North America.

Wembley Stadium also got a taste of wrestling for the first time in 30 years following WWE’s SummerSlam at the venue back in 1992.

Throughout the event, 11 matches took place, including MJF defeating Adam Cole to retain the AEW World Championship. Fan-favorite Saraya took the ring and defeated Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Toni Storm, winning the AEW Women’s World Championship. Additionally, FTR — featuring Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler — defeated The Young Bucks — consisting of Matt and Nick Jackson — to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Tickets for AEW All In 2024 have not gone on sale yet. Stay tuned for updates here.

Last Updated on August 29, 2023