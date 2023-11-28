With 12 Grammy nominations under his belt, Busta Rhymes is set to take the North American stage by storm with his headline tour in 2024. This announcement comes hot on the heels of the release of his latest full-length album, Blockbusta. This tour marks a continuation of Busta Rhymes’ momentum following his triumphant role supporting 50 Cent on the historic “Final Lap Tour” this year.

Produced by The Conglomerate Entertainment and Live Nation, the “Blockbusta Tour” is set to kick off on March 13 at the Masonic in San Francisco. Spanning five weeks, and hitting major cities coast to coast, Rhymes is scheduled to make stops in cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Boston, and Toronto before wrapping up at Brooklyn Paramount in New York City on April 21.

Citi presale starts on Tuesday, November 28, at 7 a.m. PT and runs until Thursday, November 30, at 10 p.m. local time. Citi card members will have exclusive access to presale tickets through the Citi Entertainment program.

The general on-sale for tickets begins on Friday, December 1 at 10 a.m. local time. The “Blockbusta Tour” is expected to offer a range of VIP packages and experiences. These packages include general admission tickets, individual meet & greet sessions, photo ops, Q&A sessions with Busta Rhymes, autographed memorabilia, and early entry with priority access to the floor, among other perks.

A full list of Blockbusta 2024 tour dates can be found below:

Busta Rhymes ‘Blockbusta’ 2024 Tour Dates

3/13 San Francisco, CA | The Masonic

3/15 Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium

3/16 Anaheim, CA | House of Blues

3/17 San Diego, CA | SOMA

3/19 Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues

3/20 Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren

3/22 Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

3/24 Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom

3/26 Austin, TX | Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

3/28 Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

3/30 Atlanta, GA | Coca Cola Roxy

4/1 Orlando, FL | House of Blues

4/2 Miami Beach, FL | Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theater

4/4 Raleigh, NC | The Ritz

4/5 Charlotte, NC | The Fillmore Charlotte

4/7 Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/8 Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/9 Boston, MA | House of Blues

4/11 Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

4/12 Toronto, ON | HISTORY

4/14 Chicago, IL | Radius Chicago

4/17 Nashville, TN | Marathon Music Works

4/18 Cincinnati, OH |The Andrew J. Bradley Music Center

4/21 Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Paramount

Last Updated on November 28, 2023