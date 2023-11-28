Florida State University is reportedly planning to take action against students who were caught selling their university-distributed football tickets.

The university distributes free Seminoles tickets to students for each home game, however, according to FSU News, students have resold tickets for as high as $175 on different social media outlets. Now, the publication reported that students who were caught reselling the tickets received emails from the Department of Student Conduct and Community Standards of alleged violations. Since the tickets were provided to students by the university, the department said resellers violated “commercial solicitation on campus without prior written approval from appropriate University officials.”

FSU News noted that this email outlined disciplinary processes students may be subjected to, including an information session where students will have to meet with a department representative and discuss hearing options.

Tickets to FSU football games aren’t particularly easy to come by, resulting in a significant amount of tickets on the resale marketplace. While tickets are available to students for free via the Spear-It rewards program each Monday before a game, tickets typically sell-out via the online queue. Then, the university runs a weighted lottery, allowing students with higher Spear-It reward points a better chance at scoring tickets.

Students have called-out the “broken” lottery system and are not keen on resellers.

This may be a hot take, but this is long overdue. The students who actually want to attend the game losing out to students who just want to sell their tickets is a problem. Glad FSU is doing something about it. https://t.co/BaxxQ378nE — Dillon Riera (@13d_riera) November 27, 2023

people who resell fsu student tickets they got for free are evil. all for prison reform but lock them up for life — maya 🍊 (@mayasofanderson) October 6, 2023

FSU football stop the student ticket scalpers #noles — Joey Barros (@JoeyB21_) October 18, 2023

Imagine being a senior and not being able to get a student ticket to a rivalry game because of a flawed lottery system. Glad I play for tuition and have to buy an overpriced ticket on stub hub. Thanks!#FSUTwitter #fsu #fsuvsmiami. — Lexb09 (@Lex_Barnes09) November 7, 2023

FSU students trying to get tickets to the Miami game is literally an Eras Tour situation😭 i’m so thankful I have season tickets because none of my friends got student tickets and everyone is scrambling trying to find some — màçï hûdšõń🦋 (@macihudson12) November 9, 2023

All the students and other ticket holders that sold there tickets to these white trash fsu fans….. FU! — GATA DON 🇺🇸🐊🌴 (@AvedisianDon) November 26, 2023

The Seminoles are set to take on Louisville next on Saturday, December 2 and are currently 12-0 overall.

Last Updated on November 28, 2023