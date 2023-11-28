Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has officially announced his 2024 “It Ain’t Right Tour” that will sweep across North America. Known for his sharp wit and keen observations on the absurdities of modern life, Maniscalco is set to bring his unique brand of humor to audiences throughout 47 cities.

The “It Ain’t Right Tout” is set to begin on June 11 in Norfolk, Virginia at the Norfolk Scope Arena. From there, the tour will make stops in other cities such as Jacksonville at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, Boston’s TD Garden, and the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto before concluding on December 15 in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena.

Presale begins on Wednesday, November 29. Additional presale will follow throughout the week with general on sale starting on December 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

A complete list of It Ain’t Right tour dates can be found below:

Sebastion Maniscalco ‘It Ain’t Right’ 2024 Tour Dates

Thursday, July 11 – Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena

Friday, July 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Saturday, July 13 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Thursday, July 18 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, July 19 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Saturday, July 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sunday, July 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, August 08 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Friday, August 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Saturday, August 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sunday, August 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thursday, August 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Friday, August 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Sunday, August 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Thursday, September 12 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Friday, September 13 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

Saturday, September 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wednesday, September 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thursday, September 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thursday, September 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Friday, September 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, September 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sunday, September 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena

Thursday, October 03 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Friday, October 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sunday, October 06 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Thursday, October 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Saturday, October 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sunday, October 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Thursday, October 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Friday, October 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, October 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Wednesday, November 06 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Friday, November 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday, November 09 – Chicago, IL– United Center

Sunday, November 10 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center

Thursday, November 14 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

Friday, November 15 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena

Saturday, November 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sunday, November 17 – Syracuse, NY – Oncenter War Memorial Arena

Thursday, November 21 – Montreal, QC– Bell Centre

Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sunday, November 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

Wednesday, December 04 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Saturday, December 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Thursday, December 12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Friday, December 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

Saturday, December 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sunday, December 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Last Updated on November 28, 2023