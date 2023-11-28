Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has officially announced his 2024 “It Ain’t Right Tour” that will sweep across North America. Known for his sharp wit and keen observations on the absurdities of modern life, Maniscalco is set to bring his unique brand of humor to audiences throughout 47 cities.
The “It Ain’t Right Tout” is set to begin on June 11 in Norfolk, Virginia at the Norfolk Scope Arena. From there, the tour will make stops in other cities such as Jacksonville at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, Boston’s TD Garden, and the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto before concluding on December 15 in Des Moines at the Wells Fargo Arena.
Presale begins on Wednesday, November 29. Additional presale will follow throughout the week with general on sale starting on December 1 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
A complete list of It Ain’t Right tour dates can be found below:
Sebastion Maniscalco ‘It Ain’t Right’ 2024 Tour Dates
Thursday, July 11 – Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena
Friday, July 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Saturday, July 13 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Thursday, July 18 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Friday, July 19 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Saturday, July 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sunday, July 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, August 08 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Friday, August 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Saturday, August 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sunday, August 11 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Thursday, August 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Friday, August 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Sunday, August 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Thursday, September 12 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Friday, September 13 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
Saturday, September 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Wednesday, September 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thursday, September 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thursday, September 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Friday, September 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Saturday, September 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sunday, September 29 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
Thursday, October 03 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Friday, October 04 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sunday, October 06 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Thursday, October 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Saturday, October 19 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Sunday, October 20 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Thursday, October 24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Friday, October 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, October 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Wednesday, November 06 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Friday, November 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Saturday, November 09 – Chicago, IL– United Center
Sunday, November 10 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center
Thursday, November 14 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
Friday, November 15 – Rochester, NY – Blue Cross Arena
Saturday, November 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Sunday, November 17 – Syracuse, NY – Oncenter War Memorial Arena
Thursday, November 21 – Montreal, QC– Bell Centre
Friday, November 22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sunday, November 24 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Wednesday, December 04 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Saturday, December 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Thursday, December 12 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
Friday, December 13 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
Saturday, December 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
Sunday, December 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
