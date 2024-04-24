The metalheads of Megadeth are hitting the road for a 33-city nationwide tour later this year dubbed “Kill All Enemies.”

Rogers, Arkansas will kick-off the trek at the Walmart AMP on August 2. From there, they’ll stop in Denver, Las Vegas, Austin, Raleigh, and Cincinnati, stopping at venues like St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Leader Bank in Boston, Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion, and Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater. Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium will round-out the tour on September 28.

Mudvayne and All That Remains will provide support throughout the run.

“Our ‘Crush The World’ tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us,” Megadeth vocalist Dave Mustaine said in a statement. “We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I’m excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES.”

The North American tour dates follow the band’s stint across Latin America and preceeds their European run.

Megadeth, known for hits like “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due” and “Tornado Of Souls” from 1990’s Rust In Peace, last released The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! in 2022.

Find Megadeth’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Aug 2 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Aug 3 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Aug 5 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre

Aug 6 Denver, CO Ball Arena

Aug 8 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug 9 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

Aug 10 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug 12 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Aug 13 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug 16 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

Aug 17 Salt Lake City, UT Maverick Arena*

Aug 20 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 21 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 23 Macon, GA Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

Aug 24 West Palm Beach, FL IThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept 3 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept 5 Huntington, WV Marshall Health Network Arena*

Sept 6 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sept 7 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept 9 Reading, PA Santander Arena*

Sept 10 Albany, NY MVP Arena*

Sept 11 Boston, MA Leader Bank

Sept 13 Bethel, MY Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

Sept 14 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept 15 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!*

Sept 17 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sept 18 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Sept 20 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sept 21 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept 24 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Sept 26 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sept 27 Southaven, MS Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

Sept 28 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium