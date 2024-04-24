The metalheads of Megadeth are hitting the road for a 33-city nationwide tour later this year dubbed “Kill All Enemies.”
Rogers, Arkansas will kick-off the trek at the Walmart AMP on August 2. From there, they’ll stop in Denver, Las Vegas, Austin, Raleigh, and Cincinnati, stopping at venues like St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Leader Bank in Boston, Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion, and Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater. Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium will round-out the tour on September 28.
Mudvayne and All That Remains will provide support throughout the run.
“Our ‘Crush The World’ tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us,” Megadeth vocalist Dave Mustaine said in a statement. “We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I’m excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES.”
The North American tour dates follow the band’s stint across Latin America and preceeds their European run.
Megadeth, known for hits like “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due” and “Tornado Of Souls” from 1990’s Rust In Peace, last released The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! in 2022.
Find Megadeth’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:
Megadeth Tickets
Megadeth tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)
Megadeth tickets at Megadeth’s Official Site
Megadeth tickets at StubHub
Megadeth tickets at Vivid Seats
Megadeth tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS
Megadeth 2024 North American Tour
Aug 2 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Aug 3 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Aug 5 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre
Aug 6 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Aug 8 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 9 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
Aug 10 Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug 12 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
Aug 13 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug 16 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood
Aug 17 Salt Lake City, UT Maverick Arena*
Aug 20 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 21 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 23 Macon, GA Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*
Aug 24 West Palm Beach, FL IThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept 3 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept 5 Huntington, WV Marshall Health Network Arena*
Sept 6 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Sept 7 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept 9 Reading, PA Santander Arena*
Sept 10 Albany, NY MVP Arena*
Sept 11 Boston, MA Leader Bank
Sept 13 Bethel, MY Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Sept 14 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept 15 Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!*
Sept 17 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sept 18 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Sept 20 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sept 21 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept 24 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Sept 26 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Sept 27 Southaven, MS Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*
Sept 28 Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium