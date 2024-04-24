The metalheads of Megadeth are hitting the road for a 33-city nationwide tour later this year dubbed “Kill All Enemies.”

Rogers, Arkansas will kick-off the trek at the Walmart AMP on August 2. From there, they’ll stop in Denver, Las Vegas, Austin, Raleigh, and Cincinnati, stopping at venues like St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Leader Bank in Boston, Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion, and Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater. Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium will round-out the tour on September 28.

Mudvayne and All That Remains will provide support throughout the run.

“Our ‘Crush The World’ tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us,” Megadeth vocalist Dave Mustaine said in a statement. “We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I’m excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES.”

The North American tour dates follow the band’s stint across Latin America and preceeds their European run.

Megadeth, known for hits like “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due” and “Tornado Of Souls” from 1990’s Rust In Peace,  last released The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead! in 2022.

Find Megadeth’s full list of upcoming tour dates, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Megadeth 2024 North American Tour

Aug 2               Rogers, AR                   Walmart AMP

Aug 3               Houston, TX                 713 Music Hall

Aug 5               Albuquerque, NM          Isleta Amphitheatre

Aug 6               Denver, CO                  Ball Arena

Aug 8               Phoenix, AZ                  Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug 9               Los Angeles, CA           YouTube Theater

Aug 10             Concord, CA                 Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug 12             Auburn, WA                  White River Amphitheatre

Aug 13             Bend, OR                     Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug 16             Las Vegas, NV              Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

Aug 17             Salt Lake City, UT         Maverick Arena*

Aug 20             Irving, TX                      The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 21             Austin, TX                     Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 23             Macon, GA                   Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

Aug 24             West Palm Beach, FL    IThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept 3              Tinley Park, IL               Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept 5              Huntington, WV             Marshall Health Network Arena*

Sept 6              Charlotte, NC                PNC Music Pavilion

Sept 7              Raleigh, NC                  Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept 9              Reading, PA                 Santander Arena*

Sept 10             Albany, NY                   MVP Arena*

Sept 11             Boston, MA                   Leader Bank

Sept 13             Bethel, MY                    Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

Sept 14             Wantagh, NY                Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept 15             Richmond, VA               Virginia Credit Union Live!*

Sept 17             Cincinnati, OH               Riverbend Music Center

Sept 18             Pittsburgh, PA               Stage AE

Sept 20             Noblesville, IN               Ruoff Music Center

Sept 21             Clarkston, MI                Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept 24             Minneapolis, MN           The Armory

Sept 26             St Louis, MO                 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sept 27             Southaven, MS             Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

Sept 28             Nashville, TN                Nashville Municipal Auditorium

