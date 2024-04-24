Broadway’s musical “Aladdin” is celebrating its 10th anniversary at New Amsterdam Theatre and is welcoming a new addition. Adi Roy, who portrayed Aladdin in the North American company since its launch in the fall of 2022, is poised to take over the title role on Broadway beginning June 4.

Joining Roy on stage is a cast of seasoned performers, including Michael James Scott as the Genie, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine, and Dennis Stowe as Jafar.

Under the visionary direction and choreography of Casey Nicholaw, Aladdin transcends the silver screen, expanding the 90-minute film into two acts with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by the late Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Chad Beguelin.

Since its debut on Broadway in 2014, “Aladdin” has garnered critical acclaim and earned five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. James Monroe Iglehart’s performance as the Genie earned him a Tony.

Behind the scenes, a team of creatives includes Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Natasha Katz and costume designer Gregg Barnes.

