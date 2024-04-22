Matthew Morrison, best known for his role in the hit TV series “Glee,” is set to step into the shoes of Billy Flynn in Japan’s rendition of the musical “Chicago.” Morrison’s portrayal of Flynn marks a highlight in the limited engagement, running from April 18 to May 5, with performances scheduled at the Orix Theater in Osaka and the Tokyu Theater Orb in Tokyo.

The international production, presented in English with Japanese subtitles, brings together a book by the late Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb. The “Chicago” revival features direction by Walter Bobbie and choreography by the late Ann Reinking.

The current Broadway production, produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, has garnered critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. The Broadway cast at the Ambassador Theatre includes Bianca Marroquín, Robyn Hurder, NaTasha Yvette Williams, and Max Von Essen.

“Chicago” originated as one of the annual Encores! Presentations at City Center before making its Broadway debut in 1996. Since then, it has become a theatrical phenomenon, captivating audiences worldwide with its compelling story, unforgettable characters, and sensational music – with international success in 38 countries and over 525 cities.

To secure your seat to “Chicago” visit the links below:

“Chicago” Tickets

“Chicago” tickets at MEGAseats

“Chicago” tickets at Chicago the Musical’s official website

“Chicago” tickets at StubHub

“Chicago” tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

“Chicago” tickets at Vivid Seats