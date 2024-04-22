The Commodores and The Pointer Sisters are joining forces for a limited-run titled “An Evening of Icons.” This collaboration is expected to bring together the very best of funk, soul, R&B, and pop. Special guests The Spinners and El DeBarge are scheduled to make appearances on select dates.

The tour is slated to begin on July 11 in Tinley Park, Illinois at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre. From there, the bands are scheduled to visit Wantagh, Oxon Hill, Raleigh, Charlotte, Tuscaloosa, Durant, Tampa, and Hollywood, Florida before wrapping up on November 30 in Primm, Nevada at Star of the Desert Arena.

“Motown was the place where our dreams took flight,” The Commodores said in a statement. “Sharing the stage with another legend like The Pointer Sisters as Motown celebrates their 65th anniversary is truly special. We’re proud to continue to celebrate the music that brought us all together!”

The Pointer sisters echoed the sentiments of The Commodore’s excitement by sharing, “65 years of Motown and timeless hits!”

“What a milestone,” the group said. “It’s a joy to be touring with a true Motown treasure, The Commodores. Here’s to the music that continues to move generations!”

Ticketing options and a list of tour dates can be found below:

The Commodores and The Pointer Sisters Tickets

The Commodores and The Pointer Sisters tickets at MEGAseats

The Commodores and The Pointer Sisters tickets at StubHub

The Commodores and The Pointer Sisters tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

The Commodores and The Pointer Sisters tickets at Vivid Seats

An Evening of Icons Tour Dates

Thu July 11 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

Thu Jul 25 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

Fri Jul 26 Oxon Hill, MD The Theater at MGM National Harbor ^

Fri Sep 20 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater *

Sat Sep 21 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion *

Thu Oct 03 Tuscaloosa, AL Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater ^

Sat Oct 05 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino ^

Thu Nov 14 Tampa, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino ^

Fri Nov 15 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. ^

Sat Nov 30 Primm, NV Star Of The Desert Arena ^

^ special guests The Spinners

* special guest El DeBarge