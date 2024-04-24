Europe’s long-running music event Montreux Jazz Festival has announced its program – once again rich in bill, spanning across various genres with iconic bands, debuts, and highly-awaited comebacks.

Taking place on the Lake Geneva shoreline in Montreux, Switzerland, from July 5 – 20, the festival will feature Raye, Sting, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk, Janelle Monáe, and Duran Duran leading the lineup for the 58th edition.

Among others, the festival schedule includes Lenny Kravitz, Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, The National, PJ Harvey, Diana Krall, Asaf Avidan, Yussef Dayes, André 3000, Jon Batiste, Jungle, Air, Dionne Warwick, Tems, Zucchero, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, Jessie Ware, Paloma Faith, Loreen, and more.

A breathtaking stage on the lake and a return to the legendary Casino: the 58th Montreux Jazz Festival promises to be historic. Today, we unveil the names of the artists who will be making this edition truly unforgettable! Tickets will go on sale tomorrow at noon. #MJF24 pic.twitter.com/uSQidz7ias — Montreux Jazz Festival (@MontreuxJazz) April 18, 2024

Originally designed as a classic jazz festival with an inaugural edition in 1967, Montreux Jazz Festival has grown in time beginning in the 80s, and has embraced a wider variety of music styles. It has hosted over 1300 artists from 1967 to 2016, with some performing multiple times at different editions of the event. The second largest jazz event in the world – after Canada’s Montreal International Jazz Festival – has featured Miles Davis, Charles Lloyd, Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald, Keith Jarrett, Bill Evans, Soft Machine, Quincy Jones, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Frank Zappa, B.B. King, Etta James, Ray Charles, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, Leonard Cohen, Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Tracy Chapman, David Bowie, Phil Collins, and many more, to date.

As for the upcoming edition, it will mark Deep Purple’s tenth gig at the festival, while Lenny Kravitz performs at the event for the third time. The singer will appear on stage a couple of months after the release of his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light, which is set to be out on May 24.

Duran Duran, on the other hand, will make a debut performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival, just like The Smashing Pumpkins. Sting has played seven gigs at Montreux, but this will be the first he will perform in a trio.

The-two-week music event will be held on two stages, the Lake Stage and the historic Casino, which was once the setting of a Pink Floyd concert. Although both venues can accommodate up to a capacity of almost 7,000 in total, the festival attracts an audience of around 250,000 people in two weeks.

Those willing to enjoy the best of both a trip to Europe and an established music event can score their tickets via the Montreux Jazz Festival’s official website. Fans can also check ticket availability and compare prices by visiting secondary marketplaces like Stubhub.

