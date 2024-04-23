Broadway’s acclaimed musical “& Juliet” is set to welcome a new leading actress to its cast. Maya Boyd is poised to step into the iconic role of Juliet starting May 14 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. This announcement comes as a transition from Lorna Courtney, who earned a Tony Award nomination in 2023 for originating the role.

Boyd, no stranger to the Broadway scene, will be making her mark on the Main Stem for the second time. Previously, she showcased her versatility in the ensemble of “Merrily We Roll Along” and understudied the role of Gussie.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, with a book by David West Read and a soundtrack of pop songs by Max Martin, “And Juliet” presents a reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic tale. What if Juliet had survived and carved her own destiny? This question forms the heart of the musical, which debuted on November 17, 2022, garnering nine Tony Award nominations in 2023.

The current principal cast of “And Juliet” includes David Bedella as Lance, Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Austin Scott as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Charity Angél Dawson as Angélique, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois.

Behind the scenes, the production is helmed by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd, and Eva Price.

