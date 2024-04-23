Solana Beach has reached a settlement in a lawsuit against the Del Mar Fairgrounds, clearing the path for the return of the KAABOO music festival later this year. The lawsuit, filed due to concerns that the festival would not be in compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act, has been resolved through collaborative efforts between the city, fairgrounds, and festival organizers.

In response to Solana Beach’s complaint, which cited potential adverse effects on the environment and public safety, both parties have come to an agreement ensuring measures for noise management, traffic control, and parking. Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner expressed enthusiasm for KAABOO’s return, emphasizing the importance of a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

“We are excited that KAABOO is exploring coming back to the Fairgrounds to provide another high-quality entertainment option for our community, while managing impacts that are associated with a musical festival of this caliber,” Mayor Heebner said. “What we all want is a KAABOO that is both fun and safe! We look forward to enjoying the event!”

KAABOO debuted at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in 2015 and continued annually until 2019. However, plans to relocate the event to Petco Park in 2020 were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in legal disputes and unresolved ticket reimbursements. Despite these challenges, Festival Licensing and Acquisition Corporation (FLAAC), the new owner of KAABOO rights, has been keen on bringing the festival back to its original venue.

The recent agreement includes financial provisions benefiting the Del Mar Fairgrounds, with a percentage of ticket sales, parking revenue, and concession proceeds allocated to the venue. Additionally, the contract allows for multiple renewal options.

While specific details regarding this year’s KAABOO — such as dates and musical acts — are yet to be announced, stakeholders are optimistic about the event’s success. Del Mar Fairgrounds CEO Carlene Moore affirmed the venue’s dedication to being a responsible neighbor and ensuring a memorable experience for attendees.

“We are thrilled to have reached a swift resolution, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with FLAAC and with the City to do our part to ensure that KAABOO’s homecoming is a fun, memorable, and exciting experience,” Moore said.